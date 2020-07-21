Jennifer Winget Shares 'cliched' Picture While Flaunting Her Back In Monochrome Background

On Monday, actor Jennifer Winget took to her Instagram and added a gorgeous picture on her wall. In the photo, Jennifer is seen flaunting her back while sporting a casual look in a black floral backless-dress. Instagramming the photo, Jennifer Winget wrote a caption, which read, "Cliched yes, but it’s time to Bring sexy back! [with a smiley emoticon]"(sic). The post garnered more than 500k likes within a few hours and hundreds of praises in the comments section. Scroll down to take a look at Jennifer Winget's latest Instagram post.

Jennifer Winget sports a backless dress

After almost a month of social media detox, the Saraswatichandra actor had made a comeback on the photo-sharing platform with a gleaming picture. She shared a picture, in which she flashed her smile as she posed for the camera. She kept her tresses open and flaunted her glowing skin sans make-up.

She is seen wearing a plain blue T-shirt in the picture. Adding a quirky caption to her comeback post, she wrote, "Coming up for air on popular demand. Not MIA but RIA (Resting In Action)...and lot's of it. A li'l Social media detox didn't hurt nobody! No?"(sic). Interestingly, the 35-year-old actor garnered nine million followers on Instagram, in the month of May.

Jennifer Winget's projects

Talking about the professional front, Jennifer was last seen in the second installment of her TV series, Beyhadh. She was seen reprising her popular character, Maya. Along with her, actors Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhary were also seen playing the lead. The second season of the show received the same amount of love and support from the audience, however, the makers of Beyhadh 2 decided to pull down the show amidst the Coronavirus-induced lockdown. Apart from the Beyhadh series, she is also known for her noteworthy performances in numerous TV shows, including Bepanaah and Dill Mill Gayye.

Meanwhile, she also marked her digital debut. A couple of months back, her web-series, Code M, started streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5 and Alt Balaji. The eight-episode series also featured Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor. The mystery-thriller received a positive response from the audience and the critics.

