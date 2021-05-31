Jennifer Winget Shares Note On 'another Quarantine Birthday At Home', Thanks Fans For Love

As popular Indian TV actor Jennifer Winget turned a year older on May 30, the actor took to the story session of her verified Instagram handle and extended her gratitude to fans. In a brief note, Winget wrote, "Another quarantine birthday at home / But my day has been laced or flooded rather / with all your lovely wishes, messages, videos and flowers". She then apologised for not being able to reply personally to her friends and fans, who wished her on the special day.

Interestingly, the Saraswatichadra actor further added that she has seen each of the posts and beamed more because of it.

"To have so much love in my life, I am beyond grateful!", read an excerpt of her note-post. Showering love on her family, friends, peers, friends like family and her giant family of fans, Winget exclaimed that they all are "truly amazing". Later, the actor informed that her well-wishers celebrated her overwhelmed her and filled her whole heart. Before concluding her post with "thank you", the actor wrote, "continue being the kind hearted, warriors of resolve and for winging it with me and stepping in whenever I called on you".

Jennifer Winget's special note for her 36th birthday

Jennifer Winget's birthday

Interestingly, a section of fans of the Dill Mill Gayye actor took to Twitter and wrote heartfelt birthday wishes for her along with edited pictures and videos featuring her. "You make the world a better place", wrote a fan on the micro-blogging site while another tweeted, "wish you to keep shining as bright as you always do". Another fan's wish read, "You’re a role model that teaches people to stay positive". Meanwhile, Jennifer's Beyhadh 2 co-star Shivin Narang and Code M co-star Tanuj Virwani also shared pictures of the actor to wish her.

A Great Actress, a lady with class and decency, an inspiration, a beautiful soul inside out, a woman I look upto, A girl I am in love with...



❝ Happy Birthday Jen🤍... ❞



• #JenniferWinget • pic.twitter.com/P6NmRob7Oy — ♡ (@aayushi_in) May 30, 2021

Happy birthday Jenny Jaan❤❤May your birthday & life be as wonderful as you are..🍫🍫🎂🎂

Queen of ITV My Baby @jenwinget

Love you😘😘😘💃💃🔥🔥🔥#JenniferWinget #HappyBirthdayJenniferWinget pic.twitter.com/D3HoKvOTGu — Kainaat🔥 (@Kainaat_XJ) May 29, 2021

On the professional front, the 36-year-old actor was last seen in the second instalment of her popular show Beyhadh in which she reprised her character, Maya. However, the show, which started in December 2019, was axed in April 2020, due to the pandemic. Later, she marked her digital debut with Alt Balaji's web series Code M. So far, the actor has not shared the details of any of her upcoming projects.

IMAGE: JENNIFER WINGET'S IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.