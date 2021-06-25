Jennifer Winget Shows 'fringe Benefits' As She Flaunts New Haircut; See Picture

Jennifer Winget recently shared a glimpse of her latest haircut with her fans on social media. On June 24, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her fringe 'bangs'. As seen in Jennifer Winget's Instagram Stories, she posed with a pout face as her strands cover her forehead. She was spotted in a pink zipper jacket attire. Sharing the picture of her new hairstyle, Jennifer Winget wrote, "fringe benefits" on her Instagram Stories. Take a peek into Jennifer Winget's latest hairstyle.

Jennifer Winget shares a picture of her latest haircut

Image: Jennifer Winget's Instagram Stories

Jennifer Winget recently took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from her latest photoshoot, wherein she also flaunted her new fringe haircut. The actor shared three Instagram posts about the same. In the first post, she posed for a candid still, shot by Kevin Nunes. Here, the actor donned a blue floral co-ord outfit. She sported a bralette, layered with the same design jacket and paired it with the same design pants. Sharing the picture on social media, Jennifer Winget said, "‘Tis the sea-sun to reminisce about summertime magic with sunshine in your pocket".

She further added, "and who better than this sun of a beach @kevin.nunes.photography to capture that!". In the second Instagram post, Jennifer shared a side look pose image. Here, the actor accesriosed her look with chic golden rings. She captioned this post, "And here I was to insert a witty one-liner joke on construction. But looks like I’m still working on it! #workinprogress". In the third Instagram post shared by Jennifer Winget, the star posed on a beach, opting for a sexy look. As seen in the star's Instagram post, she said, "and behold, The Resting Beach Face!".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers went gaga over Jennifer Winget's photos. One of the users wrote, "This picture got my heart", while another added, "Can't take my eyes from you". A fan commented, "Drop dead gorgeous". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

