Last Updated:

Jennifer Winget Takes Part In 'Red Dot Challenge' Urging Fans To Break Menstruation Taboos

Jennifer Winget recently took part in the "Red Dot Challenge" asking fans to stand with her against social stigmas surrounding menstruation to create awareness.

Written By
Samona Punjabi
Jennifer Winget

Image - Jennifer Winget's Instagram


Indian television actress, Jennifer Winget recently took to Instagram to urge fans to create awareness about menstrual hygiene. The actress shared a monochrome picture of herself, with her right palm painted with a red dot right in the center, showing it to the camera. The actress can also be seen wearing an all-white ensemble along with a mask, keeping COVID-19 safety norms in mind. 

The actress shared the post with a long caption urging people to put an end to the shame and taboos surrounding menstrual cycles. Jennifer participated in the 'Red Dot Challenge' saying, "Times are tough, Use your voice, Period! Drawing your attention to the #reddotchallenge that aims to raise awareness about the importance of menstrual hygiene; And in this unusual of years, also keeps our focus on caring for ourselves and others as we combat Covid-19". Jennifer then wrote about how she stands with the initiative she's promoting on her Instagram handle. 

She wrote, "I stand with @post.for.change @unicefindia @diipakhosla and pledge that I will be safe and ensure others are safe". She also wrote about how the initiative starts today through May 28, and urged others to stand with her. She added, "Starting today, until the 28th of May, stand with me to safeguard girls around the world and put an end to any stigma or shame that surrounds their menstrual cycle".

READ | Jennifer Winget appeals to fans to stay home amid fresh Covid-19 restrictions

She concluded her post urging fans to post a similar picture of themselves with a red dot to partake in the challenge. She wrote, "Further this initiative by taking a black and white photo of yourself in a mask and placing a red dot on your palm". Take a look at Jennifer Winget's latest Instagram post below. 

READ | Jennifer Winget opens up on her 'silence' on social media, says 'wasn't keeping well'

More from Jennifer Winget's Instagram

Jennifer Winget's latest post comes after her long absence from social media. The actress broke the silence on her staying away from social media websites for so long just last month, when she shared a 12 minute "Unedited. Unfiltered" video talking to her fans about her experiences during the pandemic. She also expressed how she hasn't been keeping very well, explaining how she gets mixed feelings sometimes where she's "happy, sad, hopeless, hopeful." Take a look below. 

READ | Remember when Jennifer Winget shared an alternate way of keeping a diary? Know more

Image - Jennifer Winget's Instagram

READ | Jennifer Winget shares her new 'alternate way' of keeping a diary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Jennifer Winget, Jennifer Wingets Instagram, Jennifer Wingets latest
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND