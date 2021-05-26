Jennifer Winget Takes Part In 'Red Dot Challenge' Urging Fans To Break Menstruation Taboos

Indian television actress, Jennifer Winget recently took to Instagram to urge fans to create awareness about menstrual hygiene. The actress shared a monochrome picture of herself, with her right palm painted with a red dot right in the center, showing it to the camera. The actress can also be seen wearing an all-white ensemble along with a mask, keeping COVID-19 safety norms in mind.

The actress shared the post with a long caption urging people to put an end to the shame and taboos surrounding menstrual cycles. Jennifer participated in the 'Red Dot Challenge' saying, "Times are tough, Use your voice, Period! Drawing your attention to the #reddotchallenge that aims to raise awareness about the importance of menstrual hygiene; And in this unusual of years, also keeps our focus on caring for ourselves and others as we combat Covid-19". Jennifer then wrote about how she stands with the initiative she's promoting on her Instagram handle.

She wrote, "I stand with @post.for.change @unicefindia @diipakhosla and pledge that I will be safe and ensure others are safe". She also wrote about how the initiative starts today through May 28, and urged others to stand with her. She added, "Starting today, until the 28th of May, stand with me to safeguard girls around the world and put an end to any stigma or shame that surrounds their menstrual cycle".

She concluded her post urging fans to post a similar picture of themselves with a red dot to partake in the challenge. She wrote, "Further this initiative by taking a black and white photo of yourself in a mask and placing a red dot on your palm". Take a look at Jennifer Winget's latest Instagram post below.

More from Jennifer Winget's Instagram

Jennifer Winget's latest post comes after her long absence from social media. The actress broke the silence on her staying away from social media websites for so long just last month, when she shared a 12 minute "Unedited. Unfiltered" video talking to her fans about her experiences during the pandemic. She also expressed how she hasn't been keeping very well, explaining how she gets mixed feelings sometimes where she's "happy, sad, hopeless, hopeful." Take a look below.

Image - Jennifer Winget's Instagram