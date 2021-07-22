Jennifer Winget Tests COVID Positive, Says 'I Am Asymptomatic And Feel Absolutely Fine'

On July 22, 2021, the Beyhadh star Jennifer Winget took to her official Instagram handle and informed her fans and followers that she tested COVID positive. The popular television actor dropped a throwback picture featuring herself while sharing the health update and also mentioned that she is currently 'asymptomatic' and is feeling 'absolutely fine'. In the picture, the actor can be seen lying on the floor and making peace signs using hands. Currently, the actor is quarantined at home and is eager to get back to work.

Jennifer Winget tests COVID positive

In the throwback picture, Jennifer can be seen donning a white top and light pink coloured trousers. She posed for the camera with a wink face and a bright smile. As for the caption, she wrote, "Down but not out… YES, It’s TRUE! Corona came a-knocking and caught me off guard... But know that, I am asymptomatic and feel absolutely fine. So to everyone worried and concerned, don’t be!". She continued, "Here to report that I am quarantining, whining and dining and cannot wait to kick back in action. A bummer, this, but promise it’s only a minor blip, just paused for a bit to emerge stronger, better, healthier and raring to go". "Thank you for all your wishes. But Covid aint got nothing on me! Be back sooner than you know. Signing off with hugs and kisses… Or I best, better not!", she concluded with positive emoticons.

As soon as Winget shared the health update, many of her friends from the entertainment industry rushed to drop 'get-well-soon' messages. Her Bepanah co-actor Namita Dubey wrote, "Aw! Take care and get back stronger love", while Mouni Roy commented, "Hoping praying you bounce back stronger soonest. Sending you lots of love Jen" with a sad face emoticon and a red heart. Sumona Chakravarti chipped in, "You’ll be kicking ass sooner than u know…. Speedy recovery". Shehzad Shaikh penned, "Get well soon!!!".

Jennifer Winget was last seen on Beyhadh 2. The daily soap went off air after the shootings were halted due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. The actor has appeared in many popular shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saraswatichandra, Bepannah and Dill Mill Gayye.

IMAGE: JENNIFER WINGET INSTA

