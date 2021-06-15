Jennifer Winget Thanks Fans For 'a Trip Down Memory Lane'; Shares Adorable Fan-edit

Jennifer Winget celebrated her birthday on May 30 and back then, one of her fan clubs shared a montage of clips featuring her as a child. Jennifer came across this video recently and took it to her Instagram account to thank her fan for a trip down memory lane. Take a look below.

Jennifer Winget thanks fan for a trip down memory lane

Jennifer Winget started her career at the age of 12 as a child artist in the 2000 movie Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya and went on to appear in other films as a child actor. On her 36th birthday, one of her fan pages shared a montage of clips featuring her in several movies and shows as a child artist. Sharing the video on her Instagram stories, Jennifer wrote, “Thank u for a trip down memory lane” along with a red heart emoji. Have a look at the post below.

A few days ago, Jennifer took to her feed and shared a set of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Posing in an aesthetic background full of plants and nature, she wore a plain white and long kurta. She paired her look with a royal blue dupatta with a silver print all over it. She opted for silver loop earrings and a black bindi while her hair was left loose.

In the first picture, she was seen resting on the couch while looking at the other side of the camera and captioned her post by writing, “Going with blue to dress the gloom.” In the next, she was seen sitting up straight and flashed a smile towards the camera by writing, “Rocking this kurta-dupatta just as good as my sweatshirt on any other day.” In the last picture, she posed by standing on her balcony and said, “Taking in the blue…A little bit of green too!” Check out Jennifer Winget's photos below.

A look at Jennifer Winget's shows

Jennifer Winget is known for playing the roles of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah. Apart from this, she has appeared in shows such as Karthika, Dill Mill Gayye and more. In 2019, Winget reprised her role as Maya in Beyhadh 2.

(IMAGE: JENNIFER WINGET'S INSTAGRAM)

