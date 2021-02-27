Jennifer Winget's Reel Debut To Nia's Pic With Ravi: Top 10 Insta Posts Of TV Celebs

Social media was buzzing this week with many Instagram pictures and videos. TV celebs like Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and many others kept their fans entertained with their social media updates. So here are some of the Instagram pictures and videos by TV celebs that made headlines this week.

Popular Instagram posts by TV celebs this week

1. Jennifer Winget makes her reel debut

Jennifer Winget enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The TV actor recently marked her reel debut on Instagram. Jennifer Winget’s reel debut went viral in no time. Take a look at this reel debut video below.

2. Nia Sharma shares her ‘trust level’ pic with Ravi

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey are enjoying the audience’s response to their web series Jamai Raja 2.0. In her latest Instagram post, Nia Sharma shared a picture of her falling in Ravi’s arms. Along with the picture Nia talked about the amount of trust she has in Dubey. Take a look.

Also read | Nia Sharma Shares Her 'trust Level' With Ravi Dubey, Fans Call Them The 'cutest Couple'

3. Rubina Dilaik asks ‘What is Pawri?’

Rubina Dilaik recently became the winner of a popular reality show. As Rubina was welcomed home with a surprise party her friends shared a video about how Rubina was unaware of the ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ trend. Watch this hilarious video below.

4. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny celebrate delayed Valentine’s Day

Dheeraj Dhoopar and his girlfriend Vinny Arora recently celebrated their delayed Valentine’s Day. The couple jetted off to Jaipur to ring the special day. The couple even shared pictures from their mini-vacation on social media. Take a look.

5. Anita Hassanandani’s explosive baby name revelation

Anita and her husband Rohit were recently blessed with a baby boy. The couple shared an adorable video of themselves as they revealed their baby’s boy name. The couple’s video went viral on social media in no time. Watch it here.

Also read | Anita Hassanandani Shares An 'explosive' Video To Reveal The Name Of 'baby Reddy', Watch

6. Shraddha Arya vacations in Nashik

Shraddha Arya recently took some time out from her busy schedule and enjoyed a trip with her friends. The Kundali Bhagya actor was seen vacationing in Nashik. Shraddha even shared pictures from this mini-vacation on social media. Take a look.

7. Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee details her “emotional struggles” as a new mom

Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh recently welcomed their baby boy. In her latest Instagram post, Jankee Mehta opened up about her journey as a new mother over the past 20 days. Take a look at Jankee’s Instagram post here.

8. Surabhi Jyoti flaunts make-up free selfie

Surabhi Jyoti recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of her make-up free face. In the picture, the TV actor flaunted her freckles and added a chick pout. Take a look.

9. Hina Khan stuns in a white dress

Hina Khan does not shy away from taking fashion risks. Recently, Khan shared pictures of herself in a stunning white dress. The pictures received immense love from her fans. Take a look.

10. Eijaz Khan enjoys a “pawri” moment with his father

Eijaz Khan recently took some time off from his busy schedule and shared a heartfelt moment with his father. He shared a picture of being engaged in a conversation with him and shared it as a part of the ongoing social media trend, “Pawri ho rahi hai”. Take a look.

Also read | Eijaz Khan Shares His "pawri" Moment With His Father On Instagram; Watch

Also read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Shraddha Arya Holidays In Sula With Friends, Pens Note On Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.