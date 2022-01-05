Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider Reveals She Was Robbed: 'Lost My ID, Credit Cards...'

Amy Schneider recently gained the attention of the audience as she became the Jeopardy! Champion with a record-breaking winning amount. She recently took to social media and informed her fans that she was robbed at gunpoint a day ago and revealed that she could not even sleep the other night.

According to the reports by news agency Associated Press, the Oakland police issued a statement about the robbery and revealed that they were still investigating and nobody was arrested yet.

Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider robbed

Amy Schneider recently took to her Twitter handle and shared a note informing all her fans that she got robbed yesterday and lost her credit cards, phone and ID. She further mentioned that she could not sleep last night and had been dragging herself around all day trying to replace everything.

Hi all! So, first off: I'm fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone. I then couldn't really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything. — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) January 4, 2022

Adding to it, she informed her fans that due to the robbery incident, she doubts herself writing tonight's game thread and added that if she kept winning, it might take a bit for her to get caught up. While signing off, she thanked everyone for their patience.

Soon after, she revealed the news of her getting robbed. The game show, Jeopardy! also released a statement that read, "We were deeply saddened to hear about this incident, and we reached out to Amy privately to offer our help in any capacity.”

Her fans immediately reacted to her tweet and mentioned how it was awful while encouraging her not to feel pressured to keep up the nightly jeopardy breakdowns. Some fans also took to her latest tweet and felt sorry for what happened with her and also praised her for how she looked in the latest episode of the game show. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Amy Schneider's tweet.

That's so awful! Please don't feel pressured to keep up the nightly jeopardy breakdowns. Your safety and wellbeing is priority of course. We'll be cheering you on no matter what ❤ — Wesley Ingram 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@wesleyaingram) January 4, 2022

So sorry that happened, Amy, But you looked great tonight in the pink/white outfit. My fave outfit so far.

Glad to see a nice big win. Closing in a million. That will cover a new phone nicely. Apple Pro Max 13? :)

Happy New Year, too!!! — Mirtika (@Mirtika4) January 4, 2022

I'm so sorry to read this! But I just watched you win another game, with a total of $41,000 today, so keep up the good work!! You have a lot of folks from Dayton rooting for you! — PoenariCastle (@PoenariCastle) January 4, 2022

Image: Instagram/@jeopardamy