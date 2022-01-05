Last Updated:

Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider Reveals She Was Robbed: 'Lost My ID, Credit Cards...'

Taking to Instagram, Amy Schneider, the record-breaking champion of Jeopardy!, recently informed everyone that she was robbed the other night. Read details.

Jeopardy! champion Amy gets robbed

Image: Instagram/@jeopardamy


Amy Schneider recently gained the attention of the audience as she became the Jeopardy! Champion with a record-breaking winning amount. She recently took to social media and informed her fans that she was robbed at gunpoint a day ago and revealed that she could not even sleep the other night. 

According to the reports by news agency Associated Press, the Oakland police issued a statement about the robbery and revealed that they were still investigating and nobody was arrested yet. 

Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider robbed

Amy Schneider recently took to her Twitter handle and shared a note informing all her fans that she got robbed yesterday and lost her credit cards, phone and ID. She further mentioned that she could not sleep last night and had been dragging herself around all day trying to replace everything. 

Adding to it, she informed her fans that due to the robbery incident, she doubts herself writing tonight's game thread and added that if she kept winning, it might take a bit for her to get caught up. While signing off, she thanked everyone for their patience. 

Soon after, she revealed the news of her getting robbed. The game show, Jeopardy! also released a statement that read, "We were deeply saddened to hear about this incident, and we reached out to Amy privately to offer our help in any capacity.”

Her fans immediately reacted to her tweet and mentioned how it was awful while encouraging her not to feel pressured to keep up the nightly jeopardy breakdowns. Some fans also took to her latest tweet and felt sorry for what happened with her and also praised her for how she looked in the latest episode of the game show. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Amy Schneider's tweet. 

Image: Instagram/@jeopardamy

