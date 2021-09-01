'Jeopardy!' Executive Producer, Former Host Mike Richards Fired; All You Need To Know

As the popular Jeopardy! host, Mike Richards stepped down from his position, he recently got fired from the position of executive producer as well. A recent statement issued by Sony Pictures revealed that Mike Richards will no longer be serving as executive producer of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!. The descion was taken in order to minimise the disruption caused by his offensive statements against women.

Why Mike Richards got fired from Jeopardy!?

According to the reports by the New York Post, a Sony Pictures Television executive, Suzanne Prete recently issued a statement in which it was mentioned that due to internal difficulties that the makers had been experiencing, it was finalised that Mike Richards would be asked to step down from the executive producer position at Jeopardy!. It was also mentioned how challenging it was for the team after the constant disruption caused by Mike Richards' controversy.

Dear Team, I’m writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be serving as EP of Wheel and Jeopardy! effective immediately. We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened. Michael Davies from Embassy Row has agreed to help with production on an interim basis until further notice. Michael and I will work together with all of you in the weeks ahead to ensure that production remains on schedule and we do not miss a beat as we head into the new season. I know this has been a challenging time for the entire team, and I want to thank you all for your cooperation and professionalism over these last few weeks. As Ravi mentioned last week, I will be more involved in the day-to-day on our shows moving forward and I am looking forward to working closely with all of you. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you need anything. Sincerely, Suzanne

Everything you need to know about Mike Richards’ controversy

It all began when Mike Richards featured on The Randumb Show, and he asked his co-host, Ben Triffon, if she had ever taken nude pictures of herself. Triffon replied 'no' while laughing, but Richards reinstated that she had. Jeopardy! host further asked her whether they were "boobie pictures". In another episode, he again made an offensive comment about people having big noses and referred to them as “ew-jay”. After facing a backlash by many, the artist issued a statement in which he mentioned how it was humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago and added that as he looked back now, there was no excuse for the comments he made on that podcast and was deeply sorry. He even added that it was a series of irreverent conversations between longtime friends but his attempts to be funny and provocative was not acceptable. Mike Richards further informed everyone that he had removed all the episodes and later issued a statement that he had stepped down as the host of the show.

IMAGE: AP