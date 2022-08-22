Television's most-loved reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is returning to the small screens with its tenth season after a long hiatus of five years. In the show, notable celebrities from the entertainment world will be seen taking on their dancing shoes to win the ultimate winner's title. The show is all set to go on air from 3rd September.

With just a few days left for the grand release of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, recently makers unveiled new promo videos that revealed three new contestants of the season. As per the promo, Niti Taylor, Ali Asgar, and Chef Zorawar Kalra are all set to prove their dancing prowess in the new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's new promo videos out

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan fame Niti Taylor is roped in to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. In the promo video shared by the official handle of Colors TV, Niti is seen flaunting her cool dance moves on Kar Gayi Chull and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's title song. Sharing Niti's video, the makers wrote in the caption, "Niti Taylor ke terrific moves + expressions ka combination dekhne ke liye kya aap ho taiyaar? Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa 3rd September se Sat-Sun, Raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par."

Take a look at the post:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will also feature Ali Asgar who was last seen as Dadi on The Kapil Sharma Show. In the promo video, Ali is seen donning Dadi's attires as he grooves to Liger's new song Aafat. The caption of the video read, "Ab sabko dikhenge Dadi ke laajawaab dance moves....Miliye inn se, in #JhalakDikhhlaJaa 3rd September se Sat-Sun, Raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. @kingaliasgar."

Take a look:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will also have Chef Zorawar Kalra as a contestant this year. In the promo shared by makers, Kalra is seen flaunting his dance moves while cooking. Sharing the video, the makers wrote in the caption, "Stage par lagega dance ka tadka, jab dikhenge Zorawar Kalra thirkaate huye apne kadam".

Take a look:

For the unversed, apart from them, other celebrities who are expected to join the show include Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Rubina Dilaik and many others.

Image: Instagram@colorstv