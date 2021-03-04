'Jijaji Chhat Par Koi Hai' Promo Showcases An Old Dispute With Dark Forces At Play; Watch

The comic funny show, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai is all set to make a comeback with its new series titled, Jijaji Chhat Par Koi Hai. The new sequel is going to be very different from the previous one as it has flavours of horror and mystery added to its comic plot. With a refreshing storyline and unique characters, the show is all set to take viewers on a roller coaster ride with the dispute of Jindals and Jaldirams. Here’ taking a quick look at the promo of Jijaji Chhat Par Koi Hai.

Jijaji Chhat Par Koi Hai new promo:

The promo showcases an old property dispute between the Jindal and the Jaldiram families. It appears that both families have papers that prove that the property belongs to them. Another point of conflict is the two families’ respective business which has an outlet next to each other in the front yard of the house. However, the major twist arises when both Jindals and Jaldirams witness strange happenings in their house. Going by the promo, it seems that the old property is haunted by a spirit who keeps roaming at the terrace of the house.

Actor Hiba Nawab has reprised her role from the previous show and while sharing the new promo, she wrote, “Do parivaron mein hai ek Haveli ke liye Jhagda, jis par mandrata hai anjana sa ek Khatra! Gazab hain yahan kirdaar, Aur anokhi hai inki Takraar.... toh ho jaaiye taiyyar kyunki...’Jijaji Chhat Par Koi Hai’ is coming soon, sirf Sony SAB par”. The actor highlighted how this time an unknown danger lurks at the new mansion amidst chaos between two families. The show is all set to premiere on Sab Channel on March 8 at 10 pm.

About Jijaji Chhat Par Hai

The previous show revolved around the life of Panchan and Pintu who disguise themselves as a married couple in a desperate attempt to find a house. They stay at rent at Murrari’s attic until Murari’s daughter, Elaichi, discovers their secret. The show featured Hiba Nawab, Nikhil Khurrana and Anup Upadhyay in the lead roles.

