Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai's Anup Upadhyay Talks About Creepy Instances From His Real Life

Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai is a newly released sitcom, that airs on Sab TV. It is the sequel of the series Jijaji Chhat Per Hain, which went off the air a few months ago. Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai plot revolves around an age-old family feud that stirs the rivalry between the Sharmas and the Jindals over the claims on the ancestral property, but there is a mystery that walks in the halls of this ancestral mansion. Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai cast includes Hiba Nawab, Shubhashish Jha, Soma Rathod, Anup Upadhyay among others. One of the prominent actors on the show Anup Upadhyay recently talked about the horror and spooky instances from his real life, and here is everything you need to know about it.

Anup Upadhyay talks about his real-life spooky incidents

According to a media statement, Anup Upadhyay, who portrays the character of Jaldiram Sharma in the horror-comedy show spoke about a real-life spooky incident he faced as a teenager. Reminiscing his teenage days, Anup Upadhyay aka Jaldiram Sharma revealed, “It is a story when I was in 12th standard, me and my 3 friends planned on staying up and studying all night at our friend's place, who used to live in a big haveli with several verandahs and a temple in the middle. It was a cold night and all of us went to the room attached to the verandah for studying, unaware that it has no lock.

Since we didn’t want to leave the cozy bed and the blanket, we just thought of studying there itself. Our friend’s father had already warned us to not react to any sound we might hear in the middle of the night and just study and sleep instead. After 15-20 minutes of our studying in the lantern, I started hearing faint ghunghroo noises on the haveli's staircase. We could hear the sound coming closer to our room and that was the moment we really got scared. After a while, we realized the noise stopped at our door. After a few moments, we heard the voice receding to the stairs and diminishing. I genuinely don’t know whether it was a ghost or just a devotee who had come to visit the temple but this incident in my life really shook me. I still recall it as a fun night but the mystery of that ghunghroo remains unsolved to date.”

Image Credits: Anup Upadhyay Instagram account