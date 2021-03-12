'Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai's' Hiba Nawab Recalls real-life Eerie Incidents From Her Past

SAB TV recently released its horror-sitcom spin-off of the successful show Jijaji Chhat Par Hain which is titled Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai. Actors like Hiba Nawab, Shubhashish Jha, and Anup Upadhyay are a part of the Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai cast. The actors of the show recently unveiled the spooky incidents of their real life. Let's listen to Hiba Nawab's spooky incident from her past.

Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai's Hiba Nawab recalls real-life spooky incidents from her past

According to the media statement, Hiba Nawab from the cast of Jijaji Chhat Par Koii Hai recalls her 3 AM spooky incident and said, “Whenever there is a matter of ghosts or something mysterious, I prefer staying out of it. I am very timid and faint-hearted talking about ghosts and spooky things, maybe that is why I am enjoying playing the double role of Saaya in Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai as I am trying to get over my fear."

Elaborating further, she said, "I remember an incident when I was all alone at home. I lost track of time and kept binging on a show till 3 o’clock. I was getting scared to even turn off the lights and kept getting a feeling that there’s someone in the hallway. I am sure that was my fear making scenarios but I never could muster the courage to turn the lights off and slept with them turned on the entire night.”

Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai plot

Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai revolves around the rivalry of two families, Sharmas and Jindals over the claims of ancestral property. Both families hate each other and often quarrel with each other. Amid all this fight, there is a mysterious spirit roaming in the house and some shocking incidents are happening in the house. The housemates are trying to solve the mystery of the house as well as landing in constant conflicts over the claims of the house. Adding to this is the constant conflict between the two families over the shared space their businesses occupy which is a restaurant and a garage.

Image Credits: Hiba Nawab's Instagram