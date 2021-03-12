'Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai's Shubhashish Jha Recalls His Life's Spookiest Moment

A new horror-comedy show Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai has aired on Sab TV. It is the second part of the popular show Jijaji Chhat Parr Hai. Since the plot of the show revolves around a supernatural entity that resides in the coveted mansion, the male lead cast of the show, Shubhashish Jha, recently revealed the spookiest moments he encountered in his life.

Shubhashish Jha reveals his scariest moment

In a media statement, Jha recalled his college days and revealed that during his stay at his engineering hostel, rumours were rife of an entity roaming the halls. He said that he was so scared of these rumours that he could not even get himself to go to the water cooler to drink water. He further said that he even has nightmares because of this.

Due to these rumours, I even had to pass through a phase of having scary nightmares for straight two weeks. I even tried various totkas suggested by my family members, for instance keeping Hanuman Chalisa under my pillow and I literally tried all of them but couldn’t get rid of those dreams. READ | Gurmeet Choudhary and Sayani Datta's 'The Wife' trailer out; fans say 'looks very scary'

He also recalled his experience of having to stay alone in his room as his fellow hostel mates had gone to their home town for the holidays. Shubhashish elaborated that it was raining heavily that night and that caused voices to echo n the hostel. It was an extremely scary incident for him and he decided to spend a few days at his friend's flat.

Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai cast, air time and other details

The cast of the show includes Hiba Nawab, Shubhashish Jha, Anup Upadhyay and Soma Rathod in lead roles. Hiba has essayed a double role in the serial one of CP and the other that of the ghost. The serial airs on Sab TV from Monday To Friday at 10 PM. It shows two families constantly bickering about who owns the rights of the mansion. But little do they know that a supernatural entity also houses the mansion and bis keeping an eye on everything that is happening in the house. It is directed by Shashank Bali and the dialogues for it are written by Manoj Santoshi.

Image courtesy: @shubhashishjha Instagram