Jimmy Kimmel Tests Positive For COVID-19; Hands Reins Of His Show To Mike Birbiglia

Popular TV show host Jimmy Kimmel has tested positive for COVID-19. Announcing his diagnosis on social media, Kimmel stated that while he is "double vaxxed and boosted", he still tested positive for the virus after catching it from his youngest daughter. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! star went on to mention that he'll be stepping away from his show, which is set to feature Iliza Shlesinger and Tom Cruise as guests.

Kimmel further handed over his duties to Don't Think Twice star Mike Birbiglia Mike also gave a hilarious reaction to taking over Kimmel's role, joking that he must be "the first person to ever" get off a plane and know they're hosting a late-night show.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, May 2, Kimmel tweeted about his diagnosis. He wrote, "Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to) All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who'll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night."

In response to being suddenly roped in for the famous show, Mike mentioned, "I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they’re guest-hosting a late night talk show. Sending love to the Kimmels. See you on the TV tomorrow, friends."

For the uninitiated, Fallon shares children Jane, seven, and Billy, five with wife Molly McNearney as well as Katie, 30, and Kevin, 28, with ex-wife Gina. His name is the latest in the list of talk show hosts who came under the radar of COVID-19. Seth Myers, James Corden and Jimmy Fallon have all tested positive for the virus in recent months. Earlier in April, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert also cancelled his show as he tested positive.

