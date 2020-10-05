Jithan Ramesh: Here's All You Need To Know About The 'Vidyardhi' Star

Actor Ramesh Choudary or Jithan Ramesh is the third son of producer R B Choudary. He is the elder brother of ace South Indian star Jiiva. Recently, megastar Kamal Haasan introduced him as a part of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. Jithan Ramesh is among the 16 contestants who will appear on the show. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about Jithan Ramesh.

Jithan Ramesh: Everything you need to know

Early Days

Jithan Ramesh is the son of ace film producer R B Choudary. According to Starsunfolded, his father is a Hindu from Chennai, while the actor’s mother is a Tamil Muslim from Chennai. Ramesh completed his early education at Gill Adarsh Higher Secondary School in Royapettah, Chennai. He enrolled in DG Vaishnav College to study Business Administration for further studies. Later on, the actor reportedly married Shilpa in February 2006 and the duo gave birth to a baby girl Toshna in January 2007.

Professional front

On the work front, he marked his debut in the Telugu film industry with Vidyarthi. Meanwhile, he ventured into Tamil Industry with Jithan alongside Sarath Kumar and Pooja Umashankar in the lead role in 2005. It emerged out to be a huge commercial success and also garnered him acclaim from critics for his performance. After this, he appeared in numerous flicks such as Madhu, Jerry, Puli Varudhu, and Madurai Veeran, to name a few. Jithan Ramesh took a hiatus for a few years from the entertainment industry and made a comeback with Pillaiyar Theru Kadaisi Veedu in 2011. He went on to play pivotal roles in Osthe, Jithan 2, Day Night Game, Okate Life, and Ongala Podanum sir, to name a few.

Also read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Lata Mangeshkar's Nostalgic Family Photo From 1979

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar Gives Touching Tribute To Dev Anand On Birth Anniversary; Shares Memories

Ramesh also marked his debut as a producer. He worked on the Tamil drama flick Jilla featuring Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, and Vijay in the lead roles. It emerged out to be commercially successful and received a positive response from the critics and the audience alike. Now, Jithan Ramesh will mark his appearance as a contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

Also read: Akshay Kumar Wishes Nitara; Says 'I Love My Baby Girl More Than I Knew Was Possible'

Also read: Yami Gautam Twins With Sister Surilie As They Pose For A Stunning Selfie; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.