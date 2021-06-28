John Mulaney And Olivia Munn Step Out In LA For A Romantic Brunch Date

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have been making headlines for their rumoured relationship. The Predator actor was recently spotted sharing a mid-day meal with rumoured beau John Mulaney at Rick’s Drive In & Out in Los Angeles, according to People. Mulaney and Munn were first linked last month, during Mulaney's divorce from artist Anna Marie Tendler.

According to an insider, they were having a great time at lunch, laughing and talking. People published a photo of the comedian and the Newsroom actor looking at each other and smiling. People first reported that Munn and Mulaney were dating in May, shortly after Mulaney announced his divorce from his wife, Anna Marie Tendler.

About John Mulaney and Olivia Munn

The celebrity couple met socially several years ago and have remained friends ever since. Mulaney entered rehab in December after a sobriety relapse, and the actress sent him well wishes. She tweeted at the time saying, "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this".

Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this. ❤️⚡️ — o l i v i a (@oliviamunn) December 22, 2020

Mulaney has returned to the stage for his well-received stand-up show titled From Scratch since completing a successful 60-day rehab stay in February. The comedian, who announced his divorce from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler on May 10, is currently in Los Angeles for a run of sold-out shows at the Troubadour. Mulaney will continue his "From Scratch" tour in Boston later this summer.

About John and Annie

John and Annie met in the late 2000s on a group trip to Martha's Vineyard, and after dating for a short time, they married in July 2014 in Boiceville, New York, with a 1920s and woodland-deco theme. John had also marked the occasion by posting a photo of his wedding on Instagram. The comedian frequently mentioned his wife in his shows, and in his 2018 Netflix special, he made numerous references to his wife and her art. John Mulaney's divorce was announced on Monday, May 10, coinciding with his post-rehab return to stand-up comedy, which began in New York City. Take a look at some of John Mulaney's and Anna Marie Tendler's photos below.

