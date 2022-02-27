Last Updated:

John Mulaney Takes On 'SNL' Hosting Duty For 5th Time; Delivers Humorous Opening Monologue

John Mulaney delivered a hilarious monologue about his sobriety journey, fatherhood and more as he returned to 'Saturday Night Live' as a host for the 5th time.

John Mulaney

John Mulaney has joined the Saturday Night Live five-timers club as he returned as the show's host for the fifth time on February 26. On his comeback episode, Mulaney was at his witty best as he delivered a hilarious opening monologue filled with references to his fatherhood, rehab stint and more. 

Mulaney, who recently welcomed son Malcolm with girlfriend Olivia Munn, spoke about how thrilled he was to become a dad, his first bonding moment with Malcolm among other things. On his recovery journey in rehab, John hilariously quipped how he had to 'break up' with the drug dealers he reached out to in the addiction phase. John Mulaney has previously served as a writer on SNL from 2008 to 2012. 

John Mulaney delivers hilarious opening monologue on SNL

In the beginning, Mulaney quipped, "After a very complicated year, it is wonderful to be in a place that has always emphasized sobriety and mental health,” before moving on to his son's birth, sobriety journey and more. ”When I walked into my intervention, I knew right away that it was an intervention,” he said and continued “Do you know how bad of a drug problem you have to have if when you open a door and see people gathered, your first thought is, ‘This is probably an intervention about my drug problem?’”

He also revealed what happened when he 'broke up' with his drug dealer. As per John, the man said, "I only bought drugs to sell to you because I was worried about you and I didn’t want you to get worse stuff off the street." Mulaney then added, “I know! And I’m breaking up with this guy?” Take a look at the video. 

He then delivered jokes about his fatherhood, describing the exact moment he knew his 12-week-old son with actor Olivia Munn was definitely his. Enacting the way his little one covered his eyes when he was placed in the delivery room, John said, "He was annoyed, but he didn’t say anything. And I was like, ‘That’s my son.’ A polite man in an uncomfortable situation, but he’s not going to make a fuss.”

