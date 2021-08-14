Jon Gosselin On Separation From Girlfriend Colleen Conrad: "It's Very Upsetting"

Jon Gosselin is a popular American TV personality who is best known for her appearance in the reality TV show, Jon & Kate Plus 8 with his former wife, Kate Gosselin that depicted the couple‘s life with their eight kids. As he had been dating his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad for the past seven years, he recently announced his separation from her and revealed how upsetting it was.

Jon Gosselin splits with girlfriend Conrad

According to the reports by The Sun, Jon Gosselin recently issued an announcement during an interview in which he revealed that he and his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad had decided to split up.

It's hard, it was a big decision. We have been together for seven years which is a long time, so it's very upsetting," he stated. "It's really hard to even talk about it. When you're with someone that long, especially in the public eye and she's someone private.

Gosselin further revealed that they had some struggles and they tried to push it for seven years which was quite upsetting. Adding to it, he also stated how it was really hard to even talk about it when you're with someone for that long, especially in the public eye and she's someone private.

Gosselin further informed the outlet that they began facing issues in their relationship towards the end of 2020 while he was battling with COVID-19 though his wife was ‘super supportive’. Narrating further, he revealed that they began facing more troubles when his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer in April. He added that he initially “wanted to see it through and support her through her treatment and work through it all", but they chose to end their relationship.

"It's always very difficult to end a relationship, but I think we've given it a pretty good go. We tried to blend our family as best as we could but it just wasn't working out. It's hard because I love her and care for her and I want the best for her, but I also want the best for myself. Now Colleen's health is in a better place, I have to start looking out for me and my family and my kids. I'm thrilled to move on to the next chapter in my life”, he concluded.

IMAGE: JON GOSSELIN INSTAGRAM

