Juhi Parmar On 21 Years Of Kumkum Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan Says, People Still Call Me...

Juhi Parmar, the television actress who gained fame with the show Kumkum years ago, recently took to her Instagram handle to express her gratitude towards her fans and celebrate a remarkable milestone with them. The actress, who was paired opposite Hussain Kuwajerwala in the iconic series, shared a heartfelt video where she reminisced about the impact the show had on viewers' lives.

Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan's first episode aired on 15 July 2002.

The show was a consistent top-ranker in TRP ratings.

Juhi Parmar's emotional tribute to Kumkum

In the video, Juhi Parmar said, "21 years ago, this voice was heard in every household, and Kumkum made a special place in everyone's heart. Even today, I am loved as Kumkum. Thank you so much for loving me as your Kumkum and continuing this beautiful bond for 21 years”.

To express her gratitude in a more personalized manner, Juhi wrote a heartfelt caption in Hindi for her dedicated fans. She described the bond between them and Kumkum as a beautiful relationship and expressed her joy in celebrating 21 years since the show's inception on July 15th. Juhi also mentioned how listening to the show's theme song brings back fresh memories as if it were only yesterday. She acknowledged that many people still affectionately address her as Kumkum, highlighting the deep connection they feel with her character.

(Juhi Parmar with her daughter Samairra. | Image: Instagram)

A mother-daughter trip to the USA

Beyond her acting career, Juhi Parmar is also a dedicated single mother to her nine-year-old daughter, Samairra. Recently, the duo embarked on a memorable trip to the United States, their dream destination. Throughout their journey, Juhi shared captivating glimpses of their adventure on social media, allowing her followers to join them virtually. As their trip came to an end, Juhi expressed their reluctance to bid farewell to the cherished experience, posting a video of their time in Chicago and reflecting on the wonderful memories they had created together.