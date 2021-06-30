Juhi Parmar Promotes Responsible Parenting, Deletes Reels Of Song With Questionable Lyrics

Juhi Parmar is seen sharing various photos and videos online, which often feature her daughter Samairra. The Hamari Wali Good News actor, who is known to be vocal about her takes on responsible parenting, recently spoke about Instagram Reels videos being made on songs that have certain explicit lyrics. In fact, Parmar also proceeded to share a note wherein she acknowledged having made mistakes of similar sorts and that she recognised the questionable nature of such lyrics only after her friend Aashka Goradia pin-pointed at it.

Juhi Parmar talks about questionable lyrics of a song

On June 29, 2021, Juhi Parmar took to her Instagram handle to address the need of checking the lyrics of any trending song before using it to make videos online, in one of her responsible parenting posts. “A lot of you decided to join the bandwagon of responsible parenting with me,” she wrote, before adding, “a lot of you deleted your reels, a lot who were going to make something on the song decided not to.” She thanked everyone for believing in her as she admitted to having committed similar mistakes herself. Further, Juhi Parmar's Instagram post also stated that she realised that the lyrics of every song should be checked only after her friend Aashka Goradia ‘Aashu’ pointed them out.

Parmar shares a video made using the song

Parmar, who is a part of the Hamari Wali Good News cast, admitted that she has made such mistakes without consciously realising them. Additionally, she confirmed that she would be deleting all such videos of hers that contain any explicit lyrics. In the caption, she redirected everyone to click on the link in her bio to find out which song lyrics and video she was referring to.

Juhi Parmar even reshared the video on her Instagram stories. “The lyrics,” she wrote with as she linked it and added a ‘SWIPE UP’ sticker. Late, the actor reshared comedian Gaurav Gera’s story about the same. He had shared the video by Parmar on his Instagram story too. “Do google the lyrics before catching on a trend,” read the text on his story.

