Juhi Parmar Regrets Watching Barbie With Her Daughter, Gives This Advice To All Parents

Popular TV actress Juhi Parmar recently took her 10-year-old daughter Samaira to watch Barbie, starring Margot Robbie. However, she walked out of the theatre after watching merely 10 mins of the film. Later, she took to her Instagram handle to express her disappointment and talk about the real reason for not watching Barbie with her child.

3 things you need to know

Barbie starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and others, was released in theatres on July 21.

The movie has been directed by Greta Gerwig.

Juhi Parmar expressed her disappointment as a parent after watching the movie.

Juhi Parmar criticises Barbie makers for sexual connotations

Juhi Parmar took to her Instagram handle to talk about the real reason why she felt disappointed with Greta Gerwig's directorial. She wrote an open letter and criticised the makers for completely shattering the perfect image of Barbie. The post read: "A lot of my own audience is not going to be happy with what I share today, some of you may send me a lot of angst but I share this note as a concerned parent to Barbie."

(Juhi Parmar runs away from theatre with her daughter after watching the film. | Image: Juhi Parmar/Instagram)

(Juhi Parmar talks about how the movie does not relate with a child's life. | Image: Juhi Parmar/Instagram)

(Juhi Parmar talks about everyone enjoying the sales of Barbie. | Image: Juhi Parmar/Instagram)

(Juhi Parmar slams makers making Barbie inappropriate for kids. | Image: Juhi Parmar/Instagram)

The actress further advised other parents to not make the same mistake and added, "Please do check before you take your child for the film, that choice is yours." Juhi Parmar said that the movie had inappropriate language and was full of "sexual connotations" and ran out of the theatre thinking about what she exposed her child to. She said that she waited to watch the movie with her daughter but was left shocked.

Juhi Parmar slams Barbie makers for breaking the illusion of Barbie

Juhi Parmar was so disappointed by the Barbie makers that by the end of her letter she wrote, "WHY DID YOU BREAK THE PERFECT ILLUSION OF BARBIE? Why make Barbie inappropriate for kids." She wished that she could remove the entire memory and continue believing in the Barbie for her child who has an entire collection of it.