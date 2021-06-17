Juhi Parmar Reunites With Daughter Samaira After Two Months, Shares Touching Video

Actor Juhi Parmar took to her Instagram account and shared a video of her meeting with her daughter after 2 months of separation. Juhi shared a touching note along with the post and expressed how hard it has been for her and how happy she was to be back home to her daughter, Samaira.

In the video posted by Juhi, we see that she opens Samaira’s room and surprises her with her presence. Juhi Parmar's daughter Samaira was engaged in something else when Juhi enters the room. She looks up and gasps in surprise when she sees her mother in the doorway. Then we see her run to Juhi and hug her for a very long time. Samaira holds onto her mother and climbs onto her lap. Samaira and Juhi can be seen beaming with joy as they reunite after so many months.

Juhi Parmar added a note with the video she posted. In the note she wrote the hug she got from Samaira lasted forever. She shared how difficult it was for her to stay away from her daughter for two months. She wrote that it was the first time she had not seen Samaira for such a long time. Juhi said that seeing the way Samaira hugged her and held onto her, she wished to freeze the moment. She said that there is no one in the world who can love a child more than a mother and love a mother more than a child. Juhi added that the bond is irreplaceable.

She also shared a cute note on her Instagram story that Juhi Parmar's daughter Samaira made for her mother, welcoming her home. The note said, “Welcome Home Ma! We missed you. I hope you enjoyed your time there.” On Samaira’s Instagram account also, they shared a couple of pictures with each other from the day and wrote, “I counted down each day, I would miss you every night as I went to sleep. I’m so happy you are back Mumma. Love you sooooo much! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #hug #love #mummadaughter #motherlove #motherdaughter”.

Juhi and Samaira's bond

Juhi often takes to her Instagram account and shared photos of her with Samaira. Recently, Juhi posted a picture, where the mother-daughter duo could be seen enjoying themselves by the beach. Juhi wrote about how she missed her daughter and travelling the world with her and said, “I miss days when we could enjoy the beach, plan holidays, do countdowns before our getaways. I miss days of snuggling and holding you. I miss you my Ginni! Waiting to hug you real soon ❤️

#love #hug #snuggle #beach #holiday #missyou @samairratales”

On the work front

Juhi Parmar has been a part of many popular shows on Indian television. She has played pivotal roles in shows like Shaheen, Kumkum- Pyaara Sa Ek Bandhan, Devi, Yeh Chanda Kanoon Hai, and many more. Presently, she is playing the lead role of Meera in the serial Hamariwali Good News.

IMAGE: JUHI PARMAR/ INSTAGRAM

