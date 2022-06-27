Actor Juhi Parmar is a notable face of the television world and she has been a part of several popular daily soaps including Kumkum- Pyaara Sa Ek Bandhan, Devi, Yeh Chanda Kanoon Hai, Hamariwali Good News and many others. On personal front, the actor has grabbed the headlines post her separation from Sachin Shroff. Morever, she is also the mother of a nine-year-old daughter, Samairra Parmar.

The actor is currently away from the showbiz and is busy embracing her life with her daughter Samairra as she is often seen sharing adorable videos with her beloved daughter on her social media handle. Yet again, Parmar took to her social media handle and shared a fun video with her daughter. Along with the clip, Parmar also shared an important message on 'single parenting'.

Juhi Parmar talks about 'single parenting'

On June 27, Juhi Parmar took to her Instagram handle and shared a video wherein she is seen having fun with her daughter while making a reel on one of the trending songs. In the post, Juhi also shared some tips for single parents and she even gave a befitting reply to those who judge single mothers. She insisted that despite the multiplying responsibilites, she shall leave no stone unturned when it comes to parenting.

The actor wrote in the caption, "Remember single parenting maybe lesser hands but my hands multiply, my responsibility doubles! But I shall not leave any stone unturned just like any other single parent out there….So Accept and keep your judgements at bay!#singlemom #singleparent #capable #confident #rockit #motherdaughter #reels #reelsinstagram #reel"

Juhi Parmar grooves to Matargasthi with Samairra Parmar

Earlier a few days back, Juhi Parmar took to her Instagram handle and shared a video where she can be seen matching steps with her daughter Samairra on Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's song Matargasthi from the film Tamasha.

Sharing the clip, Juhi wrote in the caption, "Time turns back when one is with a child, the innocence, the fun and the lack of worrying about what others will say! Only if we could live such a carefree life always…. #carefree #childhood #happy #travel #vacation #cappadocia #turkey🇹🇷 #turkeytourism #reels #reel #reelitfeelit #reelinstagram "

Image: Instagram@juhiparmar