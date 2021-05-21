Juhi Parmar Shares Important 'Dos And Don'ts' For COVID-19 Caregivers; Take A Look

Juhi Parmar is currently playing the role of Meera on the show Hamariwali Good News, which airs on Zee TV. The show has managed to keep fans entertained amidst the pandemic and the cast members continue to do the same through their social media profiles as well. In a recent interview, Juhi Parmar shared tips with fans and followers on how to take care of their loved ones if they contract the virus.

Juhi Parmar shares tips for COVID-19 caregivers

Sometime back, Juhi Parmar herself received the alarming news of her mother testing positive for the COVID-19 virus. Her mother has now recovered, but her journey was not an easy one and the actor has shared her own experiences with others so as to help them cope with the difficult times. The actor also mentioned a list of dos and don’ts that one should keep in mind if they are a COVID-19 caregiver.

Juhi said, “COVID-19 has scared us and this time around the second wave in India is really deadly and it has hit us, either close to home or right at home. In my case, unfortunately, my mom tested positive and then started the 15-day journey of isolation. But with the isolation and medication, there are many dos and don'ts for the recovery of a COVID patient. While my mom was at home isolated in a room, we as a family were there to look after her. I am sharing with you my experience and how we at home helped my mother recover, the care that is needed and all that you too can do if you have a family member who has tested positive”.

The actor went on to add, “First of all, it is important to understand that if you are at home only, that doesn’t mean you can’t get infected. My mother was the person at home most of the times, but she was the one who tested positive, so we should absolutely take care of our immunity. My mom also didn’t have any fever or sore throat, she was feeling fatigued for two-three days and hence, it is important to keep a track of the symptoms and detect COVID early. We got her tested and as soon as her positive report came in, I remember I was shooting for Hamariwali Good News, I packed up, came home and we isolated her and got ourselves tested. This is a really important step to follow, self-testing. I would also advise everyone to keep an oximeter handy, so that you can keep a track of the patient’s oxygen level and if it drops, then you should immediately consult your doctor and follow their recommendations”.

She then shared tips about food and drinks that a patient should have and said, “One more important thing to do is to keep the patient hydrated, you should see to it that they have at least 8-10 glasses of warm or normal water along with a glass or two of fresh fruit juice, either orange or lemon juice which is rich in Vitamin C. Coconut water and buttermilk can be given too. Do not give them oily food or canned items. Fresh, home-cooked meals are the best and they should be simple, so that is easy for digestion”.

Another important thing that the actor asked to do was to keep the person mentally positive, “We must also understand that they are trapped inside their room alone, going through a lot, they’re feeling unwell, so we need to keep a regular check on their mental health too. Make them feel loved, cared for and spread a positive vibe so that they feel secure. We used to do regular video calls with mom every two hours or so, to check up on her, make her feel that she has people taking care of her. See, they are scared already, saying things that might give them stress will only add to their misery, so avoid negative news completely. Speak about positive things, it will only inspire them to get better soon. I really hope these measures are of your help and you or your near and dear ones, whoever is suffering from COVID-19 gets well soon. Please take care, stay safe and let’s hope that this pandemic ends soon”.

