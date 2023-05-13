Just Mohabbat Actor Harsh Lunia Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Karishma Gulati

Harsh Lunia and Karishma Gulati have become new parents. The actor, who rose to fame with his stint in Just Mohabbat recently became a father to a baby girl. The couple took to social media and shared the news with their fans.

Harsh and her celebrity stylist-wife Karishma welcomed their daughter on Friday. They shared an adorable custom-made video via a joint post on Instagram. The background of the video was in shades of pink. The message on the video read, "The Heaven rejoiced and the angels sighed when our precious baby girl arrived. Blessed parents Karishma and Harsh. Joyous grandparents Lunias and Gulatis." Sharing the video, they wrote, "12.05.2023 The day god chose us to keep one of his angels." Take a look at the video below.

Harsh Lunia, Karishma on welcoming baby

After welcoming a baby girl, Harsh Lunia shared that his wife Karishma Gulati is doing well and had a trouble-free pregnancy and delivery. He further shared that his newborn daughter is the most beautiful thing he ever laid eyes on. In January this year, the couple announced their pregnancy. They shared a silhouette photo wherein the actor could be seen kissing Karishma's baby bump. They posed on the beach amidst a picturesque view.

Announcing the news, they wrote, "Two is company. Three is gonna be a family @karishmagulati you are holding an equal part of us both, I promise to hold both at every sunset like that always and forever....Oh!! may you soon...555. YeeeeHawwwww!! Thank you @nihi for a one of kind #BabyMoon. Photo credits: @dickyhere_kemahphotography Dicky !! A moment we’ll capture & turned into a memory of a lifetime 💙 #brotherfromSumba #werepregnant #6months #pregnancyannouncement #pregnant #baby #love."