Jyotsna Chandola Of 'Sasural Simar Ka' Fame Announces Pregnancy, Says 'Super Excited'

Jyotsna Chandola who was part of Sasural Simar Ka, announced via an Instagram post on March 1, 2021, that she is expecting her first baby with her husband. She also penned an emotional message along with her announcement. The picture she posted showed the parents to be in an embrace and Jyotsna flaunting her small bump. Jyotsna Chandola’s husband is leaning down towards his wife with his head resting on hers. Both have been captured sharing a very tender moment with happiness reflecting off their faces.

Jyotsna Chandola's pregnancy announcement

Her caption tells her followers that her husband and she are expecting their first child together and are excitedly looking forward to the new phase of their lives together. She also said that she felt it was her father who was giving her the strength to carry on and she actually felt that her father was coming back to her in the form of her unborn child. She further revealed that her father had been diagnosed with brain cancer in 2019 and she said that it took their family some time to adjust to the changes but at this point, the family was doing well. She repeatedly attributed the strength she was experiencing to be something her father was giving her and said she could feel him helping her along in her journey of life. She ended her caption by asking for everyone’s blessings.

Jyotsna Chandola had posted a loving message for her husband on Instagram on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. She wrote that her husband was her eternal love and that he was the person who knew how to handle her the best, from her emotion to her tantrums. She further said that no one in this world understood her better than her husband did and for that, she was forever grateful.

She said that she wanted to spend the rest of her life with him and that he made her immensely happy. She also said that he brought out the best in her. The first of the two pictures she posted shows the couple locked in a passionate kiss while the second is a monochromatic frame of the two looking into the camera.

