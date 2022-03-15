Kaaranvir's Debt To Saisha's Assault: All Revelations From Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'

Actor Kangana Ranaut is acing her role as a host for her OTT debut reality show, 'Lock Upp'. The show features the Manikarnika actor in a fierce and bold avatar as she is in her real life. 'Lock Upp' stars some contestants locked up in jails for 72 days who will have to obey the orders of host/jailer Kangana. According to the show's format, every participant has been imposed with one charge each. In the recent episode of the popular reality show, the contestants made shocking revelations.

Kaaranvir Bohra makes a shocking revelation

Kaaranvir Bohra, who is also one of the contestants in the show, opened up about the current struggling phase of his life. Bohra said, "I am down in the worst debt of my life (sic). Matlab main dhus chuka hoon, waisa waala sir bhi bahar nahi mera...I at least have 3-4 cases on me for not paying the money back." He stated that he feels sorry for himself and for his family, whatever he is giving them. The Bigg Boss contestant even said that someone else would have committed suicide but he did not take this step because of Teejay, mom, dad and his kids. He said that this show is a lifeline to him.

Saisha Shinde says, 'she was molested at the age of 10'

Another contestant, Saisha Shinde, a renowned fashion designer, has revealed on the show that she had suffered molestation at the age of 10 from one of the family members. During the episode, she said, " 'I was molested at the age of 10 by someone from my family. He was a close family person, and was only a few years older than me." Saisha further added that she realized that she was molested by him only a few years later.

Know Shivam Sharma's secret

Meanwhile, another contestant who made a shocking was Shivam Sharma. Shivam revealed that he had a sexual encounter with his neighbour. He stated that there was a lady, a divorced bhabhi, who was his mother's friend and lived near his house. Sharma said, "I wanted to help her in her sexual life. I used to cook great white sauce pasta and take that to her house. I had a great time. It happened when I was in college, 8-9 years ago."

Tehseen Poonawalla was asked to sleep with a politician's wife

Politician and ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Tehseen Poonawalla opened up that a renowned industrialist wanted him to sleep with his wife while he watches. He said, "It was not a threesome, he would only watch at a distance. He had certain fantasies which I played out for him, his wife played out for him. He wanted me to treat his wife as my property and he wanted to watch and enjoy the experience."

Anjali Arora shares an incident from her trip to Russia

Social Media Influencer Anjali Arora also revealed a secret from her trip to Russia. She said, "I was attracted to the receptionist of my hotel and I took 5000 rubles ( ₹2,737) from him for Saturday night." She said that she wanted some money and asked for it and he also gave it. She added, "At night we went for a party together. None of my friends knows about it and I don't know how will my parents react to it."

More on 'Lock Upp'

There is a lot more going on in the 'Lock Upp' jail. Recently, the show's atmosphere took a turn after the new contestant's entry left fans even more excited regarding what will come next. Ali Merchant, Sara Khan's ex-husband, enters the jail as a contestant. For the unversed, the two got married in 2014 during their stint on Bigg Boss 4, but later, they parted ways after two months of marriage.