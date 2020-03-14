'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Last Episode Will Shock You; Read To Know More What Will Happen

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is a popular show on Star Plus and in a few hours, this show will be airing its final episode. It will be the last time we will be seeing Karan V Grover’s Rohit and Dipika Kakar’s Sonakshi romancing on the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

The show will be going off-air on March 14, 2020, and the final episode of the show raises questions like will the makers bring the closure that fans want or not. The fans are waiting to watch the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum last episode to know what will happen to their favourite couple Rohit and Sonakshi, popularly referred to online as #Ronashi.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum last episode recap

In the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum last episode, Rohit and Sonakshi were seen joining forces to fight off evil Nishi. In Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum last episode, Sonakshi was seen letting her guard down so that she could expose Nishi in front of the Sippy family. With so many obstacles in the lover’s life’s, the fans are wondering how the love story of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is coming to an end. Well here is the answer to your question. Here is how the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum last episode is likely to go around.

Spoilers ahead

In the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum last episode, the couple will be seen enjoying Holi and spending their time together with close mushy moments. Apart from this, the last episode will show Naren in his cured form. Veena will also be accepted back in the family and Sonakshi also will be happy with it.

Rohit and Sonakshi will learn their true love and will also understand each other's feelings. The festival of Holi will spread love in the air and Ronakshi will be seen living these moments together, it was also reported that Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum last episode will show the couple get married and live a happy life.

