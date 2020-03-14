'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Update | March 13, 2020: Nishi Gets To Know About Sonakshi's Plan

The episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum starts with Nishi searching for Rohit, and finds him with someone. A few moments back, she remembers Sonakshi telling her everyone that Nishi did not give the antidote to Rohit. She gets to know that she Nishi wanted to kill Rohit just the same way she wanted to kill Naren.

Veena gets shocked and Nishi asks her if she did that. Nishi asks Sonakshi if people will believe her. Sonakshi asks Naren to signal and tell them the truth. Nishi interrupts and tells her that Naren cannot even speak, forget signaling. She asks Sonakshi to stop torturing him. Nishi then asks Veena if she kidnapped Sonakshi from the hospital.

Rohit is shocked to hear this and asks Nishi about this. Nishi apologizes to Rohit and tells him that she had no other choice. She also calls Sonakshi unlucky for them. Veena then speaks up the truth that she had kidnapped Sonakshi. Veena tells everyone that she regretted it back then, but now she thinks it was the right thing to do.

Nishi asks Veena to stop and tells her that Rohit won’t understand them. She tells Veena to explain things to Sonakshi. She also adds that Sonakshi became great by doing the experiment and that, the woman is selfish. Veena also adds that Pari and Sonakshi wanted to ruin them. Veena asks Rohit to trust her and tells him she did everything to save him.

After Rohit asks Sonakshi to leave, she meets Pari on the way who taunts her. Sonakshi tells her she had come here for her husband. Pari tells Sonakshi she came in there for Rohan. Sonakshi tells Pari that if Rohan cheated on Tanya then he will also cheat on her. Sonakshi tells her to think about herself and leaves from there.

Nishi comes to know that Rohit and Sonakshi have been fooling her. She then decides to kill Naren. Nishi tries to get hold of the app which will end up Naren. Since Pooja is asked to keep an eye on Nishi, by Rohit, she somehow manages to destroy the phone.

Pari then brings Tanya home and apologises to her. Veena gets angry and throws Rohan out of the house forgiving Pari. Nishi then goes to the mobile repair shop and asks him to repair it. When he asks why Nishi is so furious she asks him to mind his own business.

