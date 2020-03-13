'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Written Update | March 12: Nishi Exposes Sonakshi

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is a romantic drama television series that started premiering on June 17, 2019, on Star Plus. The show is bankrolled by Sandiip Sikcand under the banner of SOL productions. The plot of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the lives of Dr Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi. Both are completely different individuals belonging to different walks of life.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum written update

The episode starts with Pooja getting angry with Rohit. She yells and says Sonakshi is an actor and a golddigger and can cheat anyone. Sonakshi and Rohit try to convince Pooja that Nishi is dangerous for the family and Pooja stands shocked. Meanwhile, Vimmi brings Naren and through his eyes Naren makes Pooja understand that Sonakshi is right.



Pooja then decides to hack Nishi’s mobile to delete the app which Nishi has installed to threaten Naren and Rohit. She asks Sonakshi to engage Nishi for 20 minutes. Sonakshi somehow manages to engage Nishi, but after few minutes Nishi looks for her mobile. Sonakshi asks Pooja and Rohit to hurry up. Pooja hacks Nishi’s phone and tells Rohit that the app is not there on Nishi’s mobile.



Nishi looks for her mobile and Pooja returns her mobile. Later, Nishi spots Sonakshi talking to Rohit. She recalls Parvathy’s moment and doubts her. There, Rohit, Sonakshi and Pooja wonder about the app.

On the other hand, Pari tells Tanya that Rohan has an important meeting and she wants to select clothes for him. Tanya gets angry with Pari and tries to slap her. Rohan spots Tanya and gets angry with Tanya. Later, Nishi reaches the Rastogi house and argues with Suman. She spots Sonakshi at her house and is surprised. Sonakshi later reveals that she heard Nishi asking the driver to take her to the Rastogi house.



In the morning, Veena slaps Rohan after learning that Tanya has left home. Meanwhile, Nishi spots Sonakshi entering the house as a nurse and wonders if she is a 24*7 nurse, why she is coming home in the morning. She exposes Sonakshi in front of the Sippys, who are shocked. Sonakshi then attempts to prove Nishi’s deed and reveals that Nishi didn’t give the antidote to Rohit and tried to kill him and the episode ends here.

