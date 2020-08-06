'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' Cast Has Sakshi Tanwar, Anup Soni & Others; Know Their Characters

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is a popular soap opera from the 2000s. The show is created by Ekta Kapoor and is bankrolled by her production company, Balaji Telefilms. It explores the worlds of a couple, living in a joint family. With an approximate run time of 24 minutes, per episodes, the show consists of around 1661 episodes in its total run. Read to know about its cast and character they played.

Also Read | Samir Sharma, Rhea Sharma & Other Cast Members Of 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'; See List

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii cast

Sakshi Tanwar as Parvati

The lead character of Parvati in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii was played by Sakshi Tanwar. She is the wife of Om Agarwal and is considered as an ideal daughter-in-law of Agarwal family. Ahead in the show, Sakshi also played Janki Devi and Swati Dixit. Her performance in the show rose the actor to fame.

Kiran Karmarkar as Om Agarwal

The male lead of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Om Agarwal, is portrayed by Kiran Karmarkar. He is considered as the ideal son in the Agarwal family. Om is the husband of Parvati and the couple is cited as Rama and Sita of the family.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' Cast: Anagha Bhosale Of 'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao' Fame Joins The Show

Anup Soni as Suyash Mehra

Anup Soni played the character of Suyash Mehra in the daily soap show. He is a ruthless, arrogant, brooding businessman who locks horns with Parvati Agarwal. The character was initially played by Maine Pyar Kiya star Mohnish Bahl. However, he quit the show after six months and Anup Soni was called in.

Also Read | Baalveer Returns Cast: A Look At Dev Joshi As Baalveer, Pavitra Punia As Timnasa & Others

Lily Patel as Rukmani Kedarnath Agarwal

The elder character of grandmother and respected person of Agarwal family is Rukmani Kedarnath Agarwal. It was played by veteran actor Lily Patel. She was called as “Dadi” in the show and was among the authoritative and loving person from the Agarwals.

Nayan Bhatt as Krishna Agarwal

Nayan Bhatt played Krishna Agarwal in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. She was the mother of Om Agarwal, wife of Vishwanath Agarwal, and mother-in-law of Parvati. Her character was called “Maaji” by her beloved ones.

Deepak Qazir as Vishwanath Agarwal

Veteran actor Deepak Qazir portrayed the character of Vishwanath Agarwal in the show. He is considered as the head of the Agarwal family. He is the father of Om Agarwal and father-in-law of Parvati. Vishwanath is called as “Babuji” by his close ones.

Also Read | 'Naagin Cast': From Nia To Hina; Here's A Look At All 'Naagins' Whopping Net Worth; Read

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii cast also features Neelam Mehra as Vandana Agarwal, Aruna Irani as Narayani Devi, Ali Asgar as Kamal Agarwal, Tina Parekh as Shruti Om Agarwal, Shweta Basu Prasad as young Shruti, Poorva Gokhale as Rujuta Deshmukh, Pallavi Subhash Chandran as Advocate Gunn Krishna Agarwal, Mita Vasisht as Trishna Agarwal, Shweta Kawatra as Pallavi Aggarwal and others. The show aired from October 16, 2000, to October 9, 2008. It received immense praises from the viewers.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.