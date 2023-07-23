Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Cast Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor Celebrate 9 Years Of The Show | Photos

The television show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan turned nine on Saturday (July 23). The cast of the show celebrated its 9-year anniversary with a star-studded gathering. The show's lead actors, Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan, along with the entire cast, came together to commemorate this milestone.

3 things you need to know

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan aired in 2014.

After its premiere, it became one of the most popular youth-based shows in the television industry.

Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor celebrate nine years of KYY

The cast members of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan including Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan, Krissan Barretto, Karan Jotwani, Kishwer Merchant, Rushad Rana, Mehul Nisar, Utkarsh Gupta, and others, were seen at the celebrations. The ambiance was filled with excitement as the team rejoiced and shared their happiness. Several photos and videos from the party are doing the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, the cast can be seen cutting a chocolate-flavored cake together.

During the celebration, the actors couldn't resist revisiting some of the show's blissful and romantic moments. Throwback videos from their show were being played at the place where they all celebrating. Niti and Parth who played the roles Nandini and Manik respectively in the show, were seen getting nostalgic as they re-watched the special moments between their characters. The enduring chemistry between Nandini and Manik continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans.

More about Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan transcended the boundaries of a mere fairytale love story. The show bravely tackled various relevant social issues, including ragging, bullying, toxic parenting, teenage pregnancy, mental health, homosexuality, and sexual harassment. It became a platform for initiating conversations on these crucial topics which contributed to a more inclusive and aware society. The series has four seasons - with the fourth and final season being released last year on OTT. The show starred Aayush Shokeen, Sagar Parekh, Jaanya Khandpur, and Palash Tiwari in supporting roles.