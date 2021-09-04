Kaley Cuoco Files For Divorce From Karl Cook After 3 Yrs Of Marriage, Read Joint Statement

Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco has officially filed for divorce from Karl Cook. News of the divorce comes on the same day that the couple announced separation. While The Flight Attendant star hasn't taken down any photos from her social media with her soon-to-be ex-husband, she has reportedly released a joint statement with Cook announcing the split. Here's what we know.

Kaley Cuoco filed for divorce from Karl Cook

According to PTI, Kaley Cuoco has recently filed for a divorce from her husband of three years. The couple reportedly released a joint statement announcing their split where they spoke about how their lives were headed in "opposite directions." The statement reads:

Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary. We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook, who are both avid equestrians, began dating in 2016. The couple got engaged on Cuoco's birthday in November 2017. On June 30, 2018, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook got hitched in a ceremony which was conducted at a horse stable near San Diego, California, with close friends and family in attendance, showing their mutual love for horses. Cuoco was previously married to professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting for two years.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary in June and shared a post on social media to commemorate the occasion. She wrote, "NY, June 30th ,2016 is the year we met. 2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea …happy anniversary!!!"

(With Inputs from PTI)

(IMAGE - AP)