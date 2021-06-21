Kalki Koechlin Shares Throwback Pic Of Her Surfing In Goa; Hrithik Roshan Says 'so Cool'

Kalki Koechlin might be feeling the Monday blues as she took to Instagram to share a throwback travel photo. Since India is still grappling with the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, many states have been in lockdown and travel has been restricted for a long time. So, amidst this, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani cast member missed travel and surfing in her most recent post!

Kalki Koechlin's photos of adventure in Goa

In the picture Kalki shared, the actor is seen surfing in Goa and captioned it, “March 2021. I miss that feeling.” The actor is seen smiling in a bright orange t-shirt and swimming shorts in the photo. Kalki’s co-star from Made In Heaven, Sobhita Dhulipala commented that she wanted to surf for so long. Another co-star of Kalki’s from her hit film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Hrithik Roshan too commented. He wrote, “So cool!”

See comments by fans that included heart emojis and heart eyes!

Kalki Koechlin's Instagram is dotted with images of her on the beach with her daughter and her boyfriend, Guy Hershberg. In one of her beach photos with her daughter, she had called her daughter seeing the sea, an "introduction to the grand things in life." The young mother loves taking her little princess to not just beaches but all kinds of water bodies and there are multiple Kalki Koechlin's photos with her daughter in lakes and ponds proving that they're both water babies!

On the work front for Kalki Koechlin

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor will be seen in the second instalment of her Amazon Prime series, Made In Heaven 2. On Kalki Koechlin's Instagram, she also announced her first International project with Neena Gupta, Goldfish. There has been a delay in the shoot for this film due to the pandemic. It is said to be a drama about an estranged mother and daughter duo reuniting after several years when the mother suffers from Dementia.

She will also be seen in a TV series titled Freedom whose shooting she has completed. Emma and Angel is another upcoming project of hers that has begun post-production prep. She is currently filming Scholarship, a drama directed by Raman Bharadwaj also starring Konkana Sen Sharma.

IMAGE:KALKI KOECHLIN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.