Superstar Kamal Haasan is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film, Vikram, which is slated to hit the theatres on June 3, 2022. In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Haasan will be seen promoting his upcoming film. Meanwhile, a promo video has been shared by Sony TV that sees host Kapil Sharma joking about the Vishwaroopam 2 actor's transformation in the 1997 film Chachi 420, which took everyone present there in splits.

Kapil Sharma jokes about Kamal Haasan's transformation in Chachi 420

On Wednesday, Sony TV shared a promo video that saw Kapil Sharma welcoming Kamal Haasan on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show as the latter came to promote his forthcoming film Vikram. During the show, Sharma poked fun at Haasan's transformation into a woman in Chachi 420 in which he played a man who dresses up as a woman to stay close to his daughter.

In the short video, Kapil asks Kamal, "When Chachi 420 came, Paresh Rawal and the other actors were aware that it's you behind the saari but did anyone from the village, where you were shooting fall for you? That Chachi is very..." Reacting to this, Kamal laughed and said, "The assistant director came to tell me my dialogues. And then when I looked down, he started shaking. Because my saari's pallu fell."

The fun banter between Kamal Haasan and Kapil Sharma took fans in splits and the comment section is proof of it. A fan commented, "Such a supremely talented actor," another one wrote, "eagerly waiting," and others dropped hearts to the post.

More on Vikram

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is set to bring stalwarts like Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil together on the big screen. The film revolves around two siblings, one being a gangster and the other, a politician. The duo kidnaps a notable government official and traps him in a prison. The eponymous character then ventures out to save him. It will be released on June 3. Vikram will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi and also features Suriya Sivakumar in a cameo.

