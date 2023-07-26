Kamna Pathak Of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Takes Break From Acting After Almost-fatal Mishap

Popular television actress Kamna Pathak, known for her role as Rajjo in the show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, has bid farewell to the long-running series. The spin-off of the famous show Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hain garnered Kamna a significant fan base and critical acclaim over the years. Hence her departure left her followers upset but now the actress has revealed that she will take a sabbatical from acting.

2 things you need to know

Kamna Pathak was associated with the sitcom since the start.

Geetanjali Mishra will be replacing the actress on the show.

What led Kamna Pathak to take a break from acting?

Kamna Pathak took to her Instagram handle to disclose the reason behind her hiatus. She shared that she had a near-death experience in a recent accident, which served as a wake-up call for her to reevaluate her life and priorities. Expressing her gratitude to her audience, producers, and directors for their support throughout her acting journey, Kamna revealed that the mishap had a profound impact on her, both mentally and emotionally. While physically unharmed, the incident prompted her to pause and reflect on her life's trajectory.

During this introspective phase, Kamna realized the significance of her parents in her life. She acknowledged that they needed her time, care, and affection, which had perhaps been overshadowed by her dedication to her career. Hence, she made the decision to take some time off from acting to be with her family and give them the attention they deserved.

While she assured her fans that she would stay connected with them through social media, Kamna Pathak made it clear that her roots lie with her parents. She emphasized the importance of road safety and urged her fans to wear the necessary gear to stay protected while driving. In the post, she promised them that this is a temporary goodbye and she will eventually return to the entertainment industry.

Who will replace Kamna Pathak in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan?

In the meantime, there have been reports that actress Geetanjali Mishra, known for her roles in popular shows like Kundali Bhagya, Naagin, and Balika Vadhu, will be taking over Kamna's character in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.