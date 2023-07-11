Kamya Panjabi Reveals If Being A Single Mom Made Her Say Yes To Neerja: Ek Nayi Pehchaan

Kamya Panjabi is currently busy shooting for her upcoming show Neerja: Ek Nayi Pehchaan. The show revolves around the lives of a single mother and her daughter. Recently, the actress revealed if she said yes to the show because of her own life story of being a single mother.

Kamya Panjabi was earlier married to Bunty Negi.

The ex-couple got divorced in 2013.

They have a daughter Aara and after their divorce, the actress single-handedly took care of her.

'Why will I play a victim card because I'm a single mother?'

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kamya Panjabi stated that her being a single mother for 10-12 years is a different thing and it has nothing to with the kind of work she chooses. She further shared that being a single mom is an aspect of her life and it doesn't affect her professional career. “No, I don’t get into that. Me being a single mother for 10-12 years is a different thing. That is my life. Mere show se uska koi lena dena nahi hai. Woh alag hai," she said.

(Image: Kamya Panjabi/Instagram)

Adding further, the actress stated that she does not play any victim card and hasn't thought that she will choose any show because it's about a mother-daughter relationship. She revealed that the only thing that matters when she says yes to a show is after seeing its storyline and her contribution to the story. Meanwhile, she also said that she is an artist and can play anything whether it's a role of a poor person or a fierce role.

(Image: Kamya Panjabi/Instagram)

More about Kamya Panjabi's personal life

Kamya Panjabi was previously married to Bunty Negi. Trouble started brewing between them and they got divorced in 2013. She welcomed her first child, a daughter named Aara in 2009. The actress has been a single mother for more than a decade before her second marriage. She tied the knot with Shalabh Dang in 2020. After their wedding, Shalabh has welcomed Aara in his life.