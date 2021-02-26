Kamya Panjabi Shares A Picture With Her 'chosen Family' From The Sets Of Her Show 'Shakti'

Television actor Kamya Panjabi currently appears in the Colors TV show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actor is often seen sharing pictures from the sets of her show. She recently shared a picture along with the cast of her show. Check it out.

Kamya Panjabi shares a picture of her 'chosen family'

Actor Kamya Panjabi took to her Instagram handle on February 26 to share a behind the scenes picture with the co-stars of her show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She wrote that they were her 'chosen family'. Actors from the show like Jigyasa Singh, Vaani Sharma, Bhuvan Chopra, and Meherzan Mazda posed for the picture while having their meal together. All of them were dressed in their shoot outfits as they took a break for lunch.

Reactions to Kamya Panjabi's BTS picture

As soon as Kamya shared the BTS picture, her fans wrote all things nice and complimented the cast. A fan wrote that she loves Kamya's character Preeto from the show. Another user wrote that this was her favourite family on screen. A fan mentioned that they got to see the entire cast together after a long time. An Instagram user mentioned that a family that eats together does crazy things together and Kamya agreed to it. Take a look at some comments on Kamya's Instagram picture.

Kamya Panjabi's TV shows

Kamya made her debut in 2001 with an episode of Ssshhhh...Koi Hai. The actor rose to fame with shows such as Kammal, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki and more. Kamya Panjabi's TV shows that are widely popular also include Banoo Main Teri Dulhann which helped her gain immense popularity. She played the role of Sindoora Pratap Singh in the show. She was also seen in popular shows like Naaginn - Waadon Ki Agniparikshaa, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and The Adventures of Hatim. Kamya Panjabi currently plays Preeto Kaur Singh, who is the mother of the male lead Harman, played by Vivian Dsena.

