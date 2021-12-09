Kamya Punjabi who got hitched for the second time with Shalabh Dang in February last year, after a failed marriage, recently slammed a troll who questioned her private life. Kamya had shared a video on Instagram where she voiced her opinion on women empowerment which received several heated responses from her followers in the comment section.

The Shakti actor was married to businessman Bunty Negi for 10 years till they split in 2013. She has a daughter, Aara, from her first wedding. When she married Shalabh Dang last year, she found herself at the receiving end of hateful comments for her second marriage. After uploading the video on Instagram, one of her fans commented, “Ek apni shaadi to bacha ni payi talaq ho gya. Fir dusri shadi...had hai (You could not even save your own marriage. You got divorced, and then married for the second time. This is the limit).”

Kamya Panjabi lashes at troll commenting on her failed marriage

After reading the comment of the follower, Kamya penned a sharp reply in her defense and questioned the right of a woman after her divorce. She wrote, “So? Mujhe khush rehne ka ya jeene ka koi haq nahi hai? Talaq ho gaya toh aurat ko marr jaana chahiye? Talaq se zindagi khatam ho jaati hai aurat ki? Aap jaisi soch rakhne waalo ke khilaaf aaj harr ladki ko apni awaaz uthani padegi our utha bhi rahi hai... Mujhe kamzor naa samajna main ladki hoon lad sakti hoon (Do I have no right to stay happy? If divorced, should a woman die? Divorce is not the end of one’s life. Every girl needs to raise her voice against people with a mindset like yours. And, they are raising their voices. Do not think of me as weak. I am a woman and I can fight).”

Last year Kamya during a conversation with HT revealed how her second marriage and divorce had been subjected to trolls. Kamya Panjabi said that she was trolled on social media where people revealed that in their families, separation and divorce don’t take place. She further said that divorce is a very painful word and she wished that it does not happen with anyone. At last, the actor revealed that people use divorce as abuse.

IMAGE: : Instagram/panjabikamya