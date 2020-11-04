Kamya Punjabi Celebrates First Karwa Chauth, Shares Pics With Husband Shalabh

Shakti fame actress Kamya Panjabi is ecstatic as she celebrates her first Karwa Chauth with her husband Shalabh Dang. The actress, who got married in February this year to a Delhi-based healthcare professional is all excited for the festival and shared a picture on her Instagram account with shalabh. In the series of pictures, the actress can be seen beautifully dressed in a yellow salwar suit while Shalabh is seen casually dressed in a blue t-shirt and denim with a gorgeous picture from their wedding in the background.

Kamya Punjabi celebrates her first Karwa Chauth

While captioning the post, “Karwachauth ki Mehendi, Patidev ke haathon.” In the pictures, Shalabh is seen applying Mehendi on her hand. She also shared an image of sargi (a pre-dawn meal that is prepared by mothers-in-law). Kamya and Shalabh got married in a traditional Punjabi ceremony on February 10, 2020. As this is Kamya and Shalabh's first Karwa Chauth, the couple is expected to celebrate the festival with lots of love and caring for each other.

