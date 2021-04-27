Kamya Punjabi Is Missing Her Daughter; Shares A Screenshot From A Video Call

Actor Kamya Panjabi has been shooting for her television show even in the current times and the actor is missing her daughter whom she can’t meet following the COVID-19 restrictions. The actor took to her Instagram account on Monday, April 26, 2021, to express the same, waiting for it to pass soon. Read along and take a look at Kamya’s Instagram post and what she had to say.

Kamya Panjabi is missing her daughter; shares a screenshot from a video call

Kamya shared a screenshot from a video call she did with her daughter and expressed how difficult it is for her to stay away from the latter. The actor is currently shooting for her shows and is maintaining a distance from her family so as to not put them at any risk in the ongoing pandemic. In her caption, she mentioned how her daughter was the strongest girl that she knows and this time will pass too.

Kamya wrote, "The strongest girl I know. Aah, it aches so much but this will pass too.... the sacrifices we all are making so that our loved ones are safe at home while we all go out to work! My baby girl I love u so much, mommy will be back soon meanwhile u stay strong n smiling always bcos that means the world to me,” ending it with a red heart emoji and the hashtags #staystrong #stayhomestaysafe and #myaara. The post has received over 18k likes since it was shared on Monday with people showering love for the mother-daughter duo in the comments under the post. The actor’s husband Shalabh Dang also posted a comment on the post and wrote, “Our daughter is very strong and understands very well @panjabikamya. This time shall pass. Love you both”; take a look at some of the comments here.

A look at Kamya Panjabi’s Instagram post for husband Shalabh

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang tied the knot last year and have a family of four, including their kids Ishaan and Aara from previous marriages. The actor took to her Instagram feed on April 17, 2021, to express how proud she was to be married to Shalabh, who is a healthcare worker and is working diligently for the country in the current situation of crisis. Kamya shared a picture from her wedding ceremonies and wrote, “Hats off to all the healthcare workers, frontline warriors proud of being married to one @shalabhdang I see you working round the clock, more power n strength to you go save more n more lives... I’m with you just like in the picture. #Overwhelmed #Gratitude let’s all together break the damn chain”.

