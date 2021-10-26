Kamya Punjabi Joins Congress, Confirms News By Reacting To Congratulatory Message

Television star Kamya Punjabi is all set to start a new chapter in her career as she joined politics. She confirmed the news by answering congratulatory tweets of her fans on social media. The actor was last seen in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as she played the role of Preeto Kaur Singh.

Kamya Punjabi joins politics

The actor's social media was buzzing with curiosity as many fans sent congratulatory and good wishes to the actor. The actor took the time out to respond to them and confirmed the news. One user wrote, ''Proud of u.@iamkamyapunjabi Congress deserves strong ppl.'' Kamya responded to the tweet by dropping a heart emoji and a folding hands emoji. She responded with a similar emoji to another user who wrote, ''good step The country needs a fearless woman like you''

The actor has always been vocal towards societal issues as she used the social media platform to create awareness about the same. On several occasions, Kamya has shared her views on the current affairs of the country.

More on Kamya Punjabi

The 42-year-old actor is known for her roles in popular television dramas like Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Kehta Hai Dil, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Naaginn - Waadon Ki Agniparikshaa and more. Known for her villainous roles, the actor has also demonstrated her acting chops by seamlessly executing positive roles. Her works in Piya Ka Ghar, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak and Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar was highly appreciated by her fans.

Although she has several notable serials under her belt, the actor is prominently known for appearing in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The show went on to become the fourth longest-running television show of Colors TV. It featured some of the most popular faces of television namely Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, Simba Nagpal and Cezanne Khan in pivotal roles. The show has now gone off air after a successful run from 2016 to 2015.

After a flourishing career on the small screen, Kamya appeared in several minor roles in popular Bollywood films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Yaadein, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Koi Mil Gaya.

Image: Instagram/@kamya_8punjabi