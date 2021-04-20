Kamya Punjabi Welcomes Cezanne Khan As New Harman In 'Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'

Television actor Kamya Punjabi recently took to social media to share a still from the sets of her serial, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. In the photograph, she can be seen having some fun with co-star Cezanne Khan, who recently joined the cast as Harman. Through the caption for the post, Kamya also shed some light on how fans have been comparing Cezanne and Vivian Dsena, who had also portrayed the role of Harman in the show, previously. The comments section of the post has been flooded with support as most fans agree with Kamya Punjabi’s Instagram post.

Kamya Punjabi asks fans to not compare

Kamya Punjabi has been quite vocal about her stand on various controversial subjects in the past. The actor recently issued a note to all the Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fans who have been endlessly comparing actor Cezanne Khan and Vivan Dsena. In the fun picture posted on social media, Kamya Punjabi can be seen having some fun with Cezanne on the sets of the show. She is seen playfully hitting the actor while he gets defensive with a bright smile across his face.

In the caption for the post, Kamya Punjabi has spoken about her character in the serial and the strong rapport she shares with her co-star. She has mentioned that Harman and Preeto’s fun banter is back to entertain the audience as various old characters have been brought back in the show’s storyline.

In a Post Scriptum note, Kamya Punjabi has mentioned that some people have been comparing the two actors that played the character Harman and it is not fair, according to her. She has highlighted how both of them are brilliant actors who have delivered promising work in the past. She has further added that it is not easy for an actor to come back to a show and since he has taken such a call, everyone must respect it and welcome him back on the show. Have a look at the post on Kamya Punjabi’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people have expressed how excited they are to see Harman back on the show. Some of the fans have also remembered Cezanne’s work as Anurag Basu in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Have a look at the comments here.

Image Courtesy: Kamya Punjabi Instagram

