Kanchi Kaul Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes, Says "grateful For Every Moment"; Watch

As Kanchi Kaul’s birthday was celebrated recently where she received numerous birthday wishes from her fans and loved ones, she dropped in a video clip along with a heartfelt note for all of them who sent lovely wishes to her on her birthday. She even stated how she was grateful for every moment.

Kanchi Kaul’s thank you note for her loved ones

Kanchi Kaul recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this video clip of herself in which she can be seen wearing a white t-shirt along with a pair of striped pajamas and dancing to the tunes of a famous song. She can also be seen with a gleeful smile on her face all along in the video as she swirled around.

In the caption, she thanked everyone for all the love she received on her birthday and every other day and added that she was grateful every moment for it. She also stated how everyone was going through a ridiculously inhuman and hard time and were all trying their very best in whatever way they could to come out of this, positively, for themselves and for everyone around them. Speaking about the song in the background, she stated how the lyrics really ring a bell and added how ‘we will, we will overcome’. She then mentioned how she was sending them all big virtual hugs and hoping how people never have to distance themselves from each other ever again. She further added meaningful and motivational hashtags such as ‘stay positive’, ‘life is waiting to begin’, love is all we need’, stay safe’, ‘we will get through this’ and a couple of others.

Many of the fans reacted to Kanchi Kaul’s Instagram video and mentioned how cute she looked in it while many others praised her beauty. Some of the fans also wished her a belated happy birthday while some others stated how this was one of the best videos they had seen so far. Some of them even referred to her as ‘pretty woman’ while the comments also included words of praises from other celebrities who addressed her as ‘sunshine’. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Kanchi Kaul’s latest Instagram post.

IMAGE: KANCHI KAUL'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.