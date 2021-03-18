Kanchi Singh Expresses Excitement As She Is All Set To Make Her Bollywood Debut

Kanchi Singh, who is popularly known for playing the character of Gayatri aka Gayu in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to appear in a movie now, which will also mark her debut. The actor had taken a break from television for a while and focused on taking her skills and career on the bigger screen. In a recent media interaction, she shared how this was a dream and is finally coming true; read along to know more about what Kanchi had to say.

Kanchi Singh is elated as she will soon make her movie debut

Singh had been waiting eagerly for the chance to work in a film and the actor’s dream is about to be fulfilled now. Kanchi has been using her break from television to work on this dream and has now successfully signed a film. Talking about this Kanchi said, “Every actor who is part of the entertainment industry has a much-desired wish to make it to films, and for me achieving my goal of making it to the silver screen is finally coming true! I am super excited to be debuting into the world of films with such a wonderful cast and crew and a story which is definitely going to touch hearts”.

The actor will be seen playing a character named Kripa in a movie, the title of which she has not revealed yet. Kanchi Singh's movie will have an ensemble cast and the actor will be sharing screen space with Puneet Issar, Tara Alisha Berry, Mugdha Godse, Veeraj Rao and Akash Dabdhe. The actor also shared a little about her character arc in the movie, which she said is pivotal and make or break the story.

Talking about it, Kanchi said, “I play the role of Kripa, a young small-town innocent and full of life girl who gets married, and how her journey commences post her marriage is what will be highlighted through the film. The character is an intriguing one and has lots of layers for me to explore myself as an actor. So I cannot wait to start shooting for the film and get into the skin of Kripa and do absolute justice and give in more than a 100% into my role”.

