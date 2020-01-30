Kanchi Singh’s Wardrobe Is All The Style Inspiration You Need

Kanchi Singh debuted on Indian television with Colors TV’s Sasural Simar Ka. However, her breakthrough role was in Zee TV’s Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. She was seen in the role of Avni Raj Purohit on the show.

Apart from these, Kanchi Singh was also seen in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhakton Ki Bhakti Mein Shakti, etc. She gained huge popularity when she landed in the role of Gayatri Deora on Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a contestant on reality shows like Box Cricket League and Kitchen Champion 5 in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Besides rocking on the silver screen, Kanchi Singh is quite popular on social media as well. She also manages to surprise the fashion police with her elegant fashion avatars. If you have been looking for an inspiration to upgrade your fashion game, then here it is.

Kanchi Singh’s style file

Kanchi Singh looks dapper in these knee-length strappy boots. She has managed to give the usual winter wear a stylish upgrade. The actor donned this outfit during her vacation in Turkey a few days ago.

This midi checked dress is what your summer wardrobe needs. The dress looks refreshing and perfect for the next brunch outing. You can give it a more casual look by donning a pair of classic, white sneakers instead of the heels that Kanchi Singh has opted for.

Kanchi Singh donned this skirt and blouse look for a recent photoshoot. She sported a satin flowy skirt and paired it with a lace blouse. However, the adorable neck jewellery is what is stealing away all the attention from the look.

Kanchi Singh is literally giving us outfit goals during this wedding season. She recently wore this beautiful orange lehenga for an event. The embroidered blouse is complementing the floral lehenga skirt very well.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor wore this Reynu Taandon outfit and we cannot stop gushing about how elegant and fashionable it is. The outfit is a twist of both the traditional Patiala paired with a short length Anarkali kurta. Kanchi Singh decided to complete the look with a pair of statement drop earrings.

