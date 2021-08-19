Kandi Burruss Goes Candid About Her Cosmetic Surgery In Her Latest YT Series 'Body Work'

Kandi Burruss is a prominent American singer and songwriter who received immense popularity for her hit song, No Scrubs for which even bagged a Grammy Award. As the artist recently launched her new YouTube channel series, Body Work, she went candid in front of her fans and talked about her latest breast reduction surgery. As she recently lost weight, she also opened up about how it did not affect her breasts.

Kandi Burruss opens up on her breast reduction surgery

During the first episode of Kandi’s YouTube channel series, Body Work, she talked about how she got inspired to begin the series in order to be real with the people about the bodywork that celebrities do but don’t publicly speak about. Opening up about the same, she clarified that none of her diet plans helped reduce the size of her breasts. “I did have some weight loss. I have tried some juice fasts recently. Or, excuse me, 'juice cleanse' recently. Yes, I did lose a couple pounds with that”, she added.

As she admitted that her weight loss was not the reason behind her breast size reduction, she mentioned, “I have been trying to change the way I eat. I've been trying intermittent fasting. I've been trying everything to lose weight, but that has nothing to do with why my boobs is smaller, okay? I went to a doctor and he did a little, he cut a chunk off of each one of them, okay? I'm just gonna keep it 100 with you".

Further in the video, Kandi revealed that she even underwent tummy tuck and liposuction and tried Botox as well. She then confessed that she later decided not to discontinue facial injections. She also added glimpses of her breast surgery day in her latest video in which she can be seen lying on the bed after the surgery and saying, “He reduced these bad boys” and later explained how her new breasts were "perky and they're smaller for sure". In the end, Kandi Burruss also hinted at how she will share the footage from her post-op appointment in the next video for her YouTube series, Body Work.

Kandi Burruss is currently seen in the popular American drama series, The Chi, created by Lena Waithe. She is seen essaying the recurring role of Roselyn Perry who is the estranged wife of Douda.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK