Kangana Ranaut has been garnering heaps of praise for her reality show, Lock Upp. Creating a record in the OTT space, the show has garnered more than 100 million views in 19 days after it started streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player. On April 9, 2022, Kangana, who is playing the host of Lock Upp, recalled her experience of liking a married man, stating that young girls are often vulnerable in such situations. This came after the host made some shocking revelations regarding comedian Munawar Faruqui's marriage and kids.

Kangana Ranaut recalls her liking for a married man

Amid discussions in Lock Upp, Kangana showed Munawar a picture from social media and asked him to elaborate the same. Reacting to it, Faruqui said, "I don't want to talk about this. Not on social media, not on a platform like Lock Upp. This is not something I want to talk about". Soon after this, Kangana recalled her liking for a married man which later became a 'huge scandal'.

Kangana indirectly takes a dig at Hrithik Roshan

The Tanu Weds Manu actor indirectly took a dig at Hrithik Roshan as she shared her personal experience. Ranaut said, "Every girl falls into the charm of married men. I speak from personal experience. I am not talking about you, but maybe it happens because they (married men) are domesticated and they are more understanding. They are responsible and have that aura around them that charms young women."

She further stated, "Such men have stories of being trapped and they tell similar stories to the wife and the young girl," adding, "It became a huge scandal in my life. The young girls feel they are the only ones who can save the married man from his wife. But, if you hear the wife’s story, you’d be shocked." After Kangana finished her part, Munawar quickly opened up about his relationship. He said that he has been married for years and even has a child from the marriage. Munawar continued, "I was married at a young age but I'm not living together with my wife for the past 1.5 years and the matter is in court right now."

More on Kangana and Hrithik 'scandal'

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut's legal battle was one of the biggest controversies of the year 2016. In the same year, Hrithik had filed a complaint alleging that someone impersonating him was emailing Ranaut from a bogus email ID. Soon after that, Kangana claimed that the same ID was provided to her by her Krrish 3 co-star. She said that they had been communicating from the same id till 2014.

Hrithik Roshan's legal notice alleged mental harassment by Kangana Ranaut. The notice read that Ranaut had sent him 1,439 emails, to which he never responded, besides telling people in the film industry that they had been in a relationship.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut