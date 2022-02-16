Kangana Ranaut Leaves Hearts To Flutter With Her Pics Ahead Of 'Lock Upp' Trailer Launch

Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her digital debut with TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp. Ahead of the trailer lunch, the actor took to her Instagram and treated fans with her scintillating looks in red while creating curiosity in the hearts of the fans regarding the show and the contestants.

Earlier, Kangana had shared the teaser while giving a glimpse of her bossy vibes and wrote, “Mera jail hai aisa, na chalegi bhaigiri na papa ka paisa! Get ready for #LockUpp streaming FREE from 27th Feb on @mxplayer and @altbalaji Trailer out on 16th Feb." As per reports, the show's premise will revolve around 16 contestants who will be locked up in two different jails for 72 days and will have to follow orders of host Kangana, who will also act as a jailer.

Kangana Ranaut drops ravishing looks ahead of the trailer launch

Now, just before the trailer launch, the actor stunned her fans with her ravishing looks in red. She shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Are you ready for the trailer of #Lockup !!!

@ektarkapoor @altbalaji @mxplayer @zulfizak.” In the pictures, the Tanu Weds Manu actor can be seen wearing a red shiny floor lenth dress with her hair tied behind in a bun.

Apart from the trailer launch, the actor is in the National Capital and paid a visit to Bangla Sahib while seeking blessings for the new show. Several pictures from the actor’s visit to the holy shrines along with Ekta have been going viral on social media. As per a report by Bollywood Life, actor/singer Shehnaaz Gill is confirmed to be one of the contestants on the show. Gill first rose to fame through her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she was the second runner-up of the show. The media outlet also reported that celebrities like Poonam Pandey, Anushka Sen, and Chetan Bhagat were also expected to be a part of the show. The show will premiere on Alt Balaji as well as MX Player. Apart from this, Kangana has been excitedly waiting for the release of her upcoming films including Dhaakad, Tejas, Indira Gandhi biopic and more

IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut